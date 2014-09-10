Earl Thomas tops list of NFL's best safeties

A team leader in New England, McCourty plays safety like a converted cornerback, excelling in coverage while chipping in six interceptions and four forced fumbles over the past two seasons. He's next on the Patriots' list for a lucrative new contract. ... Chancellor is the tone-setter in Seattle, punishing receivers crossing the middle of the field and dropping into the box as an extra linebacker on run downs. He should have been rewarded with Super Bowl XLVIII MVP honors for his efforts versus the Broncos last February.