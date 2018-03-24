Around the NFL

Earl Thomas: Future with Seahawks 'a guessing game'

Published: Mar 24, 2018 at 02:30 AM

Will he stay or will he go? Even Earl Thomas himself doesn't know the answer.

In Ireland this week alongside other NFL stars to take part in NFL UK Live, Thomas told Off The Ball he's just as unsure as the rest of the football world of his future with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Hopefully I stay, but right now, nobody knows," the three-time All-Pro safety said. "It's a guessing game, so we'll see."

Thomas' name has been rumored to be on the trading block for weeks. With Seattle trading defensive end Michael Bennett; cutting cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane and DeShawn Shead; allowing tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and wideout Paul Richardson to walk in free agency; and facing the very real possibility that both defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor's careers could be over because of neck injuries; the 'Hawks look to be in full rebuild mode. And teams seeking to hit that reset button don't usually hang on to soon-to-be 29-year-olds (Thomas' birthday is May 7) with $10.4 million cap hits in the final year of their contract. Especially ones who have threatened to hold out if a new long-term deal isn't reached.

Thomas knows all of this, and has obviously seen and heard the whispers of his future in a Seahawks defense that will no longer be known as the Legion of Boom. But for the veteran safety, he's OK with the outcome either way.

"In my case, whether I'm in Seattle or anywhere else, I'm going to be rich and happy regardless," Thomas said. "So it's a cut-throat league, but if you're at the top of your game and you don't give them any reasons to devalue, you're good. That's just how I look at it."



