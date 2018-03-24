Earl Thomas: Future with Seahawks 'a guessing game'

Thomas' name has been rumored to be on the trading block for weeks. With Seattle trading defensive end Michael Bennett; cutting cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane and DeShawn Shead; allowing tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and wideout Paul Richardson to walk in free agency; and facing the very real possibility that both defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor's careers could be over because of neck injuries; the 'Hawks look to be in full rebuild mode. And teams seeking to hit that reset button don't usually hang on to soon-to-be 29-year-olds (Thomas' birthday is May 7) with $10.4 million cap hits in the final year of their contract. Especially ones who have threatened to hold out if a new long-term deal isn't reached.