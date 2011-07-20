Eagles' Vick supplements income with two more endorsements

Published: Jul 20, 2011 at 01:45 AM

The endorsements keep on coming for Michael Vick.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who re-signed with Nike earlier this month, on Wednesday became an equity partner in Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd., the parent company of Fuse Science, Inc. In addition, MusclePharm Corp. confirmed via a statement that it has signed Vick to a three-year, $1.55 million endorsement deal.

As part of the Fuse Science agreement, Vick will endorse the company's line of sports nutrition vitamins and minerals.

"Fuse Science has game-changing technology and an incredible team of scientists and business leaders to bring it to market," Vick said. "I believe these products will revolutionize how athletes provide their bodies with nutrients and medicines, changing what we have come to accept as normal."

Vick, who led the Eagles to an NFC East title last season, signed his first endorsement after being released from prison with Unequal Technologies, a company that produces football pads, on Jan. 27. Then on July 1, he returned to Nike, a company that had previously dropped him.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora first reported the MusclePharm deal -- the biggest yet for Vick since he restarted his NFL career after a 19-month incarceration -- was in the works earlier this month.

"He's a changed man," Fuse Science CEO Adam Adler told The Associated Press. "As part of that change, he's becoming a business man and not just a football player.

"He's the hungriest athlete, he's the best athlete in any sport, and it was a no-brainer to bring Michael in and build around him."

Vick was The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year last season after having the best all-around year of his career. He started for the NFC in the Pro Bowl and was designated the franchise player by the Eagles before the NFL lockout.

Vick also will have a prominent role for MusclePharm, including an interactive social media role.

"I have four dogs and have been a dog lover for a long time, but with that said, we also live in a country that allows for second chances," MusclePharm CEO Brad Pyatt said. "We truly believe Mike Vick has paid his time for his past mistakes, and it is why we are excited to have him on the MusclePharm team.

"For us to agree to this deal and have Mike come on board with MusclePharm, we had to be confident that he has rehabilitated himself, and we are convinced that he has. This is a tremendous opportunity for both MusclePharm and Mike, and we believe the potential is limitless."

Vick's deal with MusclePharm is guaranteed for two years, with an option for a third, and it includes substantial bonuses based on the quarterback reaching the Pro Bowl and the Eagles making the playoffs and also the Super Bowl.

Vick's Pro Bowl and postseason bonuses would begin at $25,000, MusclePharm executives said in a release.

The ease with which Vick works with MusclePharm executives would help determine whether or not the third year is picked up. Vick also would receive $100,000 in MusclePharm stock per year, and base compensation would be $200,000 in the first two years and $250,000 in the third.

Vick's image has turned around dramatically since his release from federal prison in July 2009 after serving 18 months for dogfighting charges. He has won over many fans and is a well-respected team leader on the Eagles.

Companies have noticed Vick's rejuvenation and once again are turning to him to sell their products.

"Michael wants to partner with a select group of companies," said Andrew Stroth, the Chicago-based attorney who negotiated Vick's deal with Fuse Science. "Fuse Science has game-changing technology and is a good strategic fit with Michael's brand."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW