Eagles turn tables on mistake-prone Jets in first win

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the win column. Chip Kelly's team took advantage of four New York Jets turnovers in a 24-17 victory on Sunday at the Meadowlands. Here's what we learned:
- The Eagles stacked up 10 first downs in the first half, building a 24-0 lead that proved insurmountable. A scoreless second half was less promising, of course. Sam Bradford took a small step forward, and could have had a much bigger statistical afternoon if not for some bad drops.
- Don't trust Brandon Marshall's box score. The Jets wideout scored a touchdown in his third straight game, but an inexplicable lateral attempt led to a turnover that set up Philadelphia's third touchdown. Marshall later let a fourth-quarter Ryan Fitzpatrick pass go through his fingers, leading to the game-clinching interception.
- A hard truth: The Eagles' backfield looked much better without DeMarco Murray, who was inactive with a hamstring injury. Ryan Mathews went over 100 yards and Darren Sproles had a touchdown on the ground to go with a pretty punt return for a score. Don't be surprised if the Eagles tell Murray to take his time.
- Fitzpatrick has done a nice job stepping in for Geno Smith, but his limitations are exposed when the Jets fall behind and he has to push the ball downfield. Fitzpatrick simply doesn't have the arm strength or accuracy to make big plays. Eric Decker (inactive with knee sprain) was missed.
- The Jets entered play at plus-eight in the turnover margin. They were minus-three on Sunday. These things have a way of averaging out.