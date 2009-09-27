Eagles trounce visiting Chiefs

Published: Sep 27, 2009 at 09:23 AM

It was over when ...
Kansas City's challenge of a fumble by RB Larry Johnson midway through the third quarter was denied. Johnson's fumble at the Chiefs' 45-yard line ended any momentum the team had gotten from a fake punt conversion by Jon McGraw two plays earlier and allowed Philadelphia, already up 27-7, to ease its way to the finish line.

Game ball
For the second straight week, Eagles QB Kevin Kolb put up eye-popping numbers, but this time he did so in a win. A week after throwing for 391 yards, but tossing three interceptions, Kolb passed for 327 yards and two touchdowns without committing any turnovers against the Chiefs.

Key stat
The Chiefs were 0-for-11 on third down and were unable to sustain any sort of offensive flow against a swarming Eagles defense.

Noteworthy
Michael Vick had spot duty for the Eagles, rushing for 7 yards on one carry and failing to connect on either of his passes. ... Philadelphia WR DeSean Jackson had a career-high 149 yards receiving. ... Despite completing 14 of 18 for two touchdowns, Matt Cassel threw for only 90 yards.

