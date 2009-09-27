Eagles trounce visiting Chiefs

It was over when ...
Kansas City's challenge of a fumble by RB Larry Johnson midway through the third quarter was denied. Johnson's fumble at the Chiefs' 45-yard line ended any momentum the team had gotten from a fake punt conversion by Jon McGraw two plays earlier and allowed Philadelphia, already up 27-7, to ease its way to the finish line.
Game ball
For the second straight week, Eagles QB Kevin Kolb put up eye-popping numbers, but this time he did so in a win. A week after throwing for 391 yards, but tossing three interceptions, Kolb passed for 327 yards and two touchdowns without committing any turnovers against the Chiefs.
Noteworthy
Michael Vick had spot duty for the Eagles, rushing for 7 yards on one carry and failing to connect on either of his passes. ... Philadelphia WR DeSean Jackson had a career-high 149 yards receiving. ... Despite completing 14 of 18 for two touchdowns, Matt Cassel threw for only 90 yards.