Eagles trade LS Jon Dorenbos to Saints for draft pick

Published: Aug 28, 2017 at 02:14 PM

A long-snapper trade on Monday was a pleasant surprise. But two in the same day? One might describe that as -- wait for it -- magical.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round pick, the team announced Monday evening.

Dorenbos has appeared in 201 games over a 14-year career that is entering its 15th in 2017. He was anything but a disappearing act, missing just three games in the last 10 seasons (all in 2016). The veteran will compete with long snapper Justin Drescher, who signed with the Saints just over three weeks ago as New Orleans has struggled to find consistency at the position.

We don't have much else to offer for a long snapper, but there is this about Dorenbos: He's an accomplished magician. He'll also be missed in Philadelphia, according to Eagles brass.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make as an organization, not only because of his stellar performance on the field for so many years, but also because of the relationships he has within the organization and the connection he has with our fans and the Philadelphia community," Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman said, per the team.

