Transactions: Colts ship long snapper to Jets for safety

Here's a first: A long snapper trade to kick off cut week.

The Indianapolis Colts sent long snapper Thomas Hennessy to the New York Jets in exchange for safety Ronald Martin. Hennessy will compete with Tanner Purdum, the longest-tenured member of the Jets, for the starting long snapper gig.

To replace Martin at safety, the Jets signed Armagedon Draughn, formerly of the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks, and released defensive lineman Devon Still.

Here are the other transactions that took place on Monday:

1. The Buffalo Bills traded former second-round pick Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick, both teams announced.

Buffalo announced that it signed quarterback Keith Wenning. Rookie QB Nathan Peterman is currently the only active quarterback on the roster, as Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates are both in concussion protocol. Wenning was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was then a quarterbacks coach.

2. The Colts also released punter Jeff Locke on Monday. Locke signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis in March to replace the retired Pat McAfee. Rooke punter Rigaberto Sanchez will likely be the Colts' Week 1 starter.

3. The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Keshawn Martin and tight end Tim Wright.

4. The Cincinnati Bengals waived backup punter Will Monday, one day after starting punter Kevin Huber put the world on notice.