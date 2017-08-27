Twitter reacts to Kevin Huber's insane fake punt

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber does a trick move to avoid pressure during a punt.
The crazy basketball move had several players talking on social media.
My boy @khuber10 look like he on NFL street ball.â Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 27, 2017
Whoa!!! ï¿½ï¿½... tough on 16 ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Rp4ssfD24bâ Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) August 27, 2017
Now you see it, now you don't.@khuber10 with the smooth move. #CINvsWAS https://t.co/a08v7dPt05â Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 27, 2017
Magic Man @khuber10 https://t.co/DY9ImAPlM5â Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) August 27, 2017
So silky https://t.co/gd6WISeHyeâ Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2017
Lol this was lit https://t.co/ohknwzVldXâ IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) August 27, 2017
Oh my ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/iVYIm5Xq8lâ Jordan Jenkins (@jordanOLB) August 27, 2017
Hey @khuber10, it's ur old friend Pat. I know u're famous now because of a silky behind the back thing, but if u have time, come on my show?â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2017
Hey Pat, Kevin here. We head to Indy this week to play your old team. Would be an honor to be on your show!â Kevin Huber (@khuber10) August 28, 2017
