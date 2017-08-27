Twitter reacts to Kevin Huber's insane fake punt

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber does a trick move to avoid pressure during a punt.

The crazy basketball move had several players talking on social media.

Lol this was lit https://t.co/ohknwzVldX â IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) August 27, 2017

Hey @khuber10, it's ur old friend Pat. I know u're famous now because of a silky behind the back thing, but if u have time, come on my show? â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2017