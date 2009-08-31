Eagles to start Kolb in preseason finale, Vick will also play QB

On his weekly radio show Monday evening, Eagles coach Andy Reid said Kolb will start Thursday's game against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands and Michael Vick will play in the first half.
Vick will start the second half at quarterback, Reid said.
Quarterback Donovan McNabb, running back Brian Westbrook and many of Philadelphia's starters will not play.
In last week's victory over Jacksonville, Vick played six snaps. He went 4 for 4 for 19 yards and rushed once for a yard.
Vick participated in the first four Eagles drives, which netted only 3 points. Philadelphia went three-and-out on the others.
