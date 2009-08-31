Eagles to start Kolb in preseason finale, Vick will also play QB

Published: Aug 31, 2009 at 02:09 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Kevin Kolb is getting a start at quarterback in the Eagles' final preseason game.

On his weekly radio show Monday evening, Eagles coach Andy Reid said Kolb will start Thursday's game against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands and Michael Vick will play in the first half.

Vick will start the second half at quarterback, Reid said.

Quarterback Donovan McNabb, running back Brian Westbrook and many of Philadelphia's starters will not play.

In last week's victory over Jacksonville, Vick played six snaps. He went 4 for 4 for 19 yards and rushed once for a yard.

Vick participated in the first four Eagles drives, which netted only 3 points. Philadelphia went three-and-out on the others.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Top Position Battles in the AFC and Lessons from the Lightning

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discuss team-building lessons to be learned from the the Tampa Bay Lightning, N'Keal Harry's trade request, QBs poised to sign new contracts and the most interesting position battles in the AFC.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW