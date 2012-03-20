Eagles to ship draft picks to Texans for Pro Bowl LB Ryans

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 12:13 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Houston Texans, giving up a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft for linebacker DeMeco Ryans.

The teams will also exchange third-round picks as part of the deal, with the Texans getting the 77th overall choice and the Eagles getting No. 89.

Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer had reported the pending trade earlier in the day. According to the Houston Chronicle, the deal depends on Ryans being able to pass a physical on Wednesday.

"DeMeco is a proven Pro Bowl linebacker in this league and we're excited to be able to plug him into the middle of our defense," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a news release announcing the deal. "He's been the signal-caller and a leader on a very good Texans defense for the last several years. He's a tough, instinctive football player and he'll be a great fit for our team."

The team said Ryans will be introduced at a news conference at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Ryans, who will turn 28 before next season, was with the Texans for six seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009. He has 636 tackles and 8.5 sacks since being drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Texans defensive ends Antonio Smith and J.J. Watt were on NFL Network's "Total Access" on Tuesday when news of the deal broke.

Rosenthall: Deal a steal for Eagles

Gregg Rosenthal explains why DeMeco Ryans' trade from Houston to Philly makes perfect sense for the Eagles. More...

"I think that our defense is going to miss him," Smith added.

Watt echoed Smith's sentiment.

"I mean, DeMeco, far and away, is the most respected guy on our defense," Watt said. "So it's tough to see him go."

Texans general manager Rick Smith praised Ryans in a statement released Tuesday: "DeMeco Ryans contributed significantly toward helping us build the foundation we hope will bring a world championship to the city of Houston. His professionalism and leadership cannot be over-exaggerated. ... We appreciate all the hard work and effort DeMeco invested in our organization and wish him only the best moving forward. He is a class act."

