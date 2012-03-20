Eagles to ship draft picks to Texans for Pro Bowl LB Ryans

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Houston Texans, giving up a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft for linebacker DeMeco Ryans.
Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer had reported the pending trade earlier in the day. According to the Houston Chronicle, the deal depends on Ryans being able to pass a physical on Wednesday.
"DeMeco is a proven Pro Bowl linebacker in this league and we're excited to be able to plug him into the middle of our defense," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a news release announcing the deal. "He's been the signal-caller and a leader on a very good Texans defense for the last several years. He's a tough, instinctive football player and he'll be a great fit for our team."
Texans defensive ends Antonio Smith and J.J. Watt were on NFL Network's "Total Access" on Tuesday when news of the deal broke.
"I think that our defense is going to miss him," Smith added.
Watt echoed Smith's sentiment.
"I mean, DeMeco, far and away, is the most respected guy on our defense," Watt said. "So it's tough to see him go."
Texans general manager Rick Smith praised Ryans in a statement released Tuesday: "DeMeco Ryans contributed significantly toward helping us build the foundation we hope will bring a world championship to the city of Houston. His professionalism and leadership cannot be over-exaggerated. ... We appreciate all the hard work and effort DeMeco invested in our organization and wish him only the best moving forward. He is a class act."