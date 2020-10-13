Eagles to host some fans for upcoming home games at Lincoln Financial Field

There will be a new Philly special beginning this weekend: fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles announced Tuesday they are allowed to host up to 7,500 people for their remaining home games. Philadelphia hosts the Ravens on Sunday and the Giants next Thursday. Tickets for both games will first be made available to season-ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season and go on sale Wednesday.

New stadium initiatives amid the COVID-19 pandemic include a mask policy, social distancing, seating pods, mobile ticketing, contactless parking and gate entry and cashless concessions.

"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field," Eagles president Don Smolenski said in a statement. "After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

"On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months. We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed."