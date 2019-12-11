Eagles, Titans among second-place teams set to push for first

With the Rams (35.6 percent chance of making the playoffs) joining Seattle in the wild-card hunt, the NFC West could deliver three teams to the playoffs. The Seahawks have strong win percentages in Week 15 (at Carolina) and Week 16 (vs. Arizona), but even if they win both games to improve to 12-3, they'll likely need to upset the Niners in their Week 17 head-to-head matchup if they want to claim a first-round bye as a top seed in the NFC rather than going on the road on Wild Card Weekend. This is because, with San Francisco favored against the Falcons this week, the Niners are likely to enter that Week 17 showdown with at least 12 wins, whether or not they beat the Ramsin Week 16. Unfortunately for Seattle, San Francisco has a 61.8 percent chance to win in Week 17, while the Niners capture the NFC's No. 1 seed in 54.9 percent of simulations. Week 14 was pivotal to this race: With Seattle losing to Los Angeles and San Francisco upsetting New Orleans, the Seahawks' chances of winning the division dropped from 53.1 percent, while the Niners' chances rose from 46.7 percent.