Around the NFL

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

Published: Nov 16, 2021 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Early in the 2021 campaign, Philadelphia Eagles fans could be heard sarcastically cheering when coach Nick Sirianni finally called a run play. Now Philly has evolved into a ground-and-pound squad.

Sunday's 30-13 road win over Denver marked the third consecutive game with 175-plus rushing yards for the Eagles (the fourth time Philly has rushed for 175-plus yards in three consecutive games in the Super Bowl era.)

It's not just that the Eagles are running the ball that has helped the offense find its groove. During the first four weeks of the season, the Eagles went over the 100-yard rushing mark three times, but much of that came from Jalen Hurts' penchant for keeping the ball. Now Philly is leading on handoffs to churn out chunk gains.

Jordan Howard has been a revelation, pounding the rock between the tackles. And Boston Scott can run inside or outside, giving the Eagles offense diversity. The duo combined for 164 rushing yards on 23 carries Sunday, a 7.13 average per tote.

The Eagles are averaging 208.7 rushing yards over the past three games.

"We just want to do what we think is best for us to win each football game and that always starts with what you think you do well first," Sirianni said Monday, via The Associated Press. "And then it goes into the team's scheme that you're playing and their players. We've known we've had a good offensive line the whole time. We've always wanted to get the run game going to help Jalen be more successful as a quarterback, because that takes some of the pressure off him."

Hurts had his best half of the season last week in Denver, dicing up the Broncos defense short, long and intermediate. Then the ground game took over, and the QB needed to attempt only three second-half passes -- one completion, one bad INT -- as the blowout ensued.

The evolution of the Eagles offense as the season has gone on speaks well of Sirianni's ability to adjust and adapt at this early stage of his coaching career.

If Hurts continues to mature each week and the ground game keeps racking up big days, the 4-6 Eagles will remain in the playoff hunt in a muddled NFC.

"All I see is improvement every day from him because it starts with the type of person that Jalen is and how much he loves this sport, and how much he loves his teammates and how tough he is. And he doesn't make the same mistake twice," Sirianni said of Hurts. "I just see his arrow completely pointed up."

Related Content

news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise's history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again 

Third-year pro Deebo Samuel caught five passes for 97 yards, rushed for another 36 and scored two touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay on upset loss to 49ers: 'This was a humbling night'

While the Rams were ready to roll out the red carpet for two debuting stars, the underdog 49ers were hardly ready to roll over and showed it with a physical, run-based attack from the start that led them to a 31-10 upset. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an impressive rushing attack, San Francisco upset Los Angeles.
news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW