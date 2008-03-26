Eagles sign TE Wilson to three-year contract

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent tight end Kris Wilson to a three-year contract Wednesday.
Wilson caught 42 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons with Kansas City, where he played tight end, fullback and H-back. The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Wilson had a career-high 24 catches for 180 yards last year while starting 12 games at fullback.
Wilson will play tight end for Philadelphia, which already has three on its roster -- L.J. Smith, Matt Schobel and Brent Celek. The team placed the franchise tag on Smith, the team's top tight end, earlier in the offseason.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press