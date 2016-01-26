Eagles sign TE Brent Celek to three-year extension

The team ocnfirmed Tuesday that Brent Celek agreed to a three-year deal. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it is a $13 million extension that includes $6 million guaranteed, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. ESPN's Adam Caplan had the first report.
After the Ertz deal, it seemed possible the Eagles would decide to part ways with Celek after nine seasons. Instead, we get an early glimpse into the kind of offense new coach Doug Pederson wants to run in Philly. Celek will likely handle the majority of blocking assignments, allowing Ertz to focus on his primary strength as a pass-catcher.
That said, Celek is no slouch as a receiver himself. He has amassed close to 5,000 yards in his career with 30 touchdowns. Last season, Celek took on a greater blocking role but still finished with 27 catches for 398 yards and three scores on 32 targets.