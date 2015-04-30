Eagles select WR Nelson Agholor No. 20 overall

Agholor becomes the eighth Pac-12 player selected in Chip Kelly's three years with the Eagles. He was a standout as a two-year starter with the Trojans, totaling 179 receptions for 2,571 yards and 20 touchdowns. Philadelphia adds a sure-handed receiver and strong route runner who can do damage after the catch. He projects as a replacement for Maclin on the outside with plenty of upside in Kelly's high-octane offense.