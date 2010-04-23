Eagles select South Florida safety Allen, who has big shoes to fill

Always active on draft day, the Eagles parlayed their other second-round pick (No. 55) into five selections. They dealt the 55th choice to the Dallas Cowboys for No. 59 and a fourth-round pick (No. 125). They sent the 59th pick to the Cleveland Browns for one selection in the third round (No. 71) and two in the fifth (Nos. 134 and 146). Then they traded No. 71 to the Green Bay Packers for a third-rounder (No. 86) and a fifth-rounder (No. 122).