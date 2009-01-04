Eagles' Samuel sets NFL playoff record with fourth return TD

Published: Jan 04, 2009 at 09:51 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Asante Samuel returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback's NFL-record fourth career return for a score in the playoffs.

Samuel had three interceptions for touchdowns with the New England Patriots, and he didn't take long to make an impact in his first postseason chance with the Eagles.

Samuel jumped an out rout by Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice and got a nice block from defensive end Chris Clemons on Minnesota quarterback Tarvaris Jackson at the goal line to get into the end zone.

The All-Pro cornerback was bothered by a hip injury in practice this week and listed as questionable. He appeared to aggravate the injury earlier in the second quarter and had to leave the game, but he returned on the next possession to make the big play.

The score moved him ahead of Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown in the NFL record books.

The interception was Samuel's sixth of his postseason career, moving him into a tie with Ty Law for second all-time, behind safety Rodney Harrison's seven.

After spending his first five seasons with New England, Samuel signed a six-year, $57 million contract with $20 million guaranteed with the Eagles during the offseason.

Samuel led the Eagles with four interceptions and 21 passes defensed in the regular season.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens; Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for Saturday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens; Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
news

2024 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall pick scenarios for Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals in Week 18

With a helping hand from NFL Research, Eric Edholm breaks down how the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots or Arizona Cardinals could end up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season: Lions edge out Texans for the No. 1 spot

Bucky Brooks ranks the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season. Houston's C.J. Stroud-led group unsurprisingly makes the cut, but the Texans do NOT claim the No. 1 spot.