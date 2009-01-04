Eagles' Samuel sets NFL playoff record with fourth return TD

MINNEAPOLIS -- Asante Samuel returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback's NFL-record fourth career return for a score in the playoffs.
Samuel had three interceptions for touchdowns with the New England Patriots, and he didn't take long to make an impact in his first postseason chance with the Eagles.
Samuel jumped an out rout by Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice and got a nice block from defensive end Chris Clemons on Minnesota quarterback Tarvaris Jackson at the goal line to get into the end zone.
The All-Pro cornerback was bothered by a hip injury in practice this week and listed as questionable. He appeared to aggravate the injury earlier in the second quarter and had to leave the game, but he returned on the next possession to make the big play.
The interception was Samuel's sixth of his postseason career, moving him into a tie with Ty Law for second all-time, behind safety Rodney Harrison's seven.
After spending his first five seasons with New England, Samuel signed a six-year, $57 million contract with $20 million guaranteed with the Eagles during the offseason.
