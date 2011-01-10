Eagles' Reid: Browns haven't requested Mornhinweg interview

CLEVELAND -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid said Monday that he hasn't received paperwork from the Browns to interview offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg for their head-coaching job.
Mornhinweg is believed to be on Browns president Mike Holmgren's list of potential replacements for Eric Mangini, who was fired last week after consecutive 5-11 seasons.
Mornhinweg played for Holmgren and has coached on his staff, and their relationship could give him an advantage to become Cleveland's fifth coach since 1999. Mornhinweg went 5-27 in 2001 and 2002 with the Detroit Liona.
Holmgren and Browns general manager Tom Heckert already have interviewed offensive coordinators Pat Shurmur of the St. Louis Rams and Mike Mularkey of the Atlanta Falcons. They're also expected to speak with New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell this week.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press