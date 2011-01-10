Eagles' Reid: Browns haven't requested Mornhinweg interview

Published: Jan 10, 2011 at 06:28 AM

CLEVELAND -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid said Monday that he hasn't received paperwork from the Browns to interview offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg for their head-coaching job.

For more on the Cleveland Browns, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Mornhinweg is believed to be on Browns president Mike Holmgren's list of potential replacements for Eric Mangini, who was fired last week after consecutive 5-11 seasons.

Mornhinweg played for Holmgren and has coached on his staff, and their relationship could give him an advantage to become Cleveland's fifth coach since 1999. Mornhinweg went 5-27 in 2001 and 2002 with the Detroit Liona.

Holmgren and Browns general manager Tom Heckert already have interviewed offensive coordinators Pat Shurmur of the St. Louis Rams and Mike Mularkey of the Atlanta Falcons. They're also expected to speak with New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell this week.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Top 5 Defensive Player of the Year sleepers; Broncos playoff-bound with Teddy Bridgewater as QB1?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies five sleepers for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award. Plus, how far can the Broncos go with Teddy Bridgewater as their QB1 and is the Jaguars' uninspiring preseason cause for concern?
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW