Eagles-Redskins expected to take place as planned

"Our primary concern as it relates to Hurricane Joaquin is the safety of the public, including our fans and clubs. Based on the storm's current trajectory and the lifting by Governor Hogan of the state of emergency in eight Maryland counties, including Montgomery and Prince George's County (where FedEx Field is located), we expect to play Sunday's Philadelphia at Washington game as scheduled on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The governor's office has assured us that based on the current forecast playing the game would have no adverse effect on public safety. We will continue to monitor the storm, stay in contact with the governor's office and other public authorities, and be prepared to adjust the schedule if necessary should the forecast change."