Eagles re-sign LB Daniels, claim RB Buckley from Chargers

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Tank Daniels and claimed running back Eldra Buckley off waivers from the San Diego Chargers.
Daniels signed a one-year contract, but financial terms weren't released.
After signing with the Eagles as a undrafted free agent in 2006, Daniels saw action in six regular-season games and two playoff contests during his rookie season. One year later, he was a member of the Super Bowl champion Giants, playing in four regular-season games and all four playoff contests.