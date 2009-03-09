 Skip to main content
Eagles re-sign LB Daniels, claim RB Buckley from Chargers

Published: Mar 09, 2009

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Tank Daniels and claimed running back Eldra Buckley off waivers from the San Diego Chargers.

Daniels signed a one-year contract, but financial terms weren't released.

In his second stint with the team, Daniels ranked fifth on the Eagles with 18 special-teams tackles after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants before the start of the 2008 season.

After signing with the Eagles as a undrafted free agent in 2006, Daniels saw action in six regular-season games and two playoff contests during his rookie season. One year later, he was a member of the Super Bowl champion Giants, playing in four regular-season games and all four playoff contests.

Buckley, who had been an exclusive-rights free agent with the Chargers, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Diego in 2007. He has spent the past two seasons on the Chargers' practice squad. Buckley was a two-time first-team All-Southern Conference choice at Chattanooga.

