Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell plans to 'go crazy' in his second season

The Philadelphia Eagles backfield is expecting big things in 2022.

Following Miles Sanders' comments last week, fellow Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell offered his own expectations heading into his second season.

"I'm trying to go into year two and go crazy," Gainwell told Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Year one was good for me. But I feel like coach (Nick) Sirianni, he knows what he got out of me. I'm coming back and I'm going to go off."

A fifth-round pick out of Memphis, Gainwell had a solid rookie campaign, carrying the ball 68 times for 291 yards and five TDs, while adding 33 catches for 253 yards and another score.

At times during the season, Gainwell displayed pop as a dual-threat back with upside to break a big play. Throughout the season, Sirianni talked up the young running back as a vital member of the offense. The 23-year-old projects to have a more prominent role this season in Philadelphia's run-heavy scheme.

"I just want to dominate. It doesn't matter if it's on the actual field or the playbook, I'm attacking every part 'cause that's all I know," Gainwell told Tolentino.