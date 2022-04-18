Around the NFL

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell plans to 'go crazy' in his second season

Published: Apr 18, 2022 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles backfield is expecting big things in 2022.

Following Miles Sanders' comments last week, fellow Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell offered his own expectations heading into his second season.

"I'm trying to go into year two and go crazy," Gainwell told Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Year one was good for me. But I feel like coach (Nick) Sirianni, he knows what he got out of me. I'm coming back and I'm going to go off."

A fifth-round pick out of Memphis, Gainwell had a solid rookie campaign, carrying the ball 68 times for 291 yards and five TDs, while adding 33 catches for 253 yards and another score.

At times during the season, Gainwell displayed pop as a dual-threat back with upside to break a big play. Throughout the season, Sirianni talked up the young running back as a vital member of the offense. The 23-year-old projects to have a more prominent role this season in Philadelphia's run-heavy scheme.

"I just want to dominate. It doesn't matter if it's on the actual field or the playbook, I'm attacking every part 'cause that's all I know," Gainwell told Tolentino.

Sanders is slated to remain the lead back heading into the final year of his contract, but given the Eagles' offense is designed around the backfield, there should be carries and catches available for the elusive Gainwell. If he shows more consistency between the tackles and the same burst in space he did as a rookie, Philly should have a dynamic one-two punch.

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota on potential of Falcons drafting a quarterback: 'I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can'

After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings and whether he's listed as QB1 or QB2 on the depth chart.

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

news

Stephon Gilmore explains decision to sign with Colts: 'It just felt right in my heart'

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore explains why he chose to sign with the Colts, but maintains there is still work to be done should he become Indy's missing piece on defense.

news

Malcolm Butler on return to Patriots: 'One thing I learned is you never burn your bridges'

After signing with the Patriots this offseason, CB Malcolm Butler still doesn't have anything to say about the past after his infamous benching in Super Bowl LII.

news

Colin Kaepernick willing to play backup QB in NFL: 'I just need that opportunity to walk through the door'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he's willing to take on a backup QB role in the NFL in order get an opportunity to return to the league.

news

Browns signing CB Denzel Ward to five-year, $100.5M extension

The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with cornerback Denzel Ward on a five-year, $100.5 million deal. Ward was selected fourth overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

Tom Brady and fellow esteemed NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers will face off against the faces of the next quarterbacking generation, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in The Match on June 1 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 18

Liberty QB Malik Willis will be visiting the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims getting 'bigger, leaner' ahead of pivotal Year 3

Denzel Mims' trainer, Chad Marr, said the goal this offseason was for the Jets receiver to add lean muscle after a disappointing second season.

news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor boasts about 'versatility' Christian Kirk, Evan Engram bring to offense

Jacksonville spent big in free agency to upgrade the weapons around Trevor Lawrence. Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor is particularly excited about the additions of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

news

Thirteen NFL teams begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday

The Ravens, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Titans and Commanders all kick off their offseason programs Monday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW