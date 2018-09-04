Around the NFL

Eagles RB Jay Ajayi (foot) full-go in practice Tuesday

Published: Sep 04, 2018 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is on pace for Thursday night's season-opening kickoff versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Ajayi was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday after being limited on Monday.

The 25-year-old tailback sat out the final two weeks of the preseason with a foot injury. The Eagles were simply playing it safe with their No. 1 running back, as it never appeared Ajayi's regular season would be in doubt.

With LeGarrette Blount gone, Ajayi is expected to be the early-down workhorse in Philadelphia. Last season down the stretch, Ajayi earned 15.7 touches per game in his last six contests played, including playoffs. Expect that number to increase this season.

Having Ajayi ready to go is a good sign for the Eagles, who are dealing with several other banged-up positions. Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins will miss the opener; neither practiced Tuesday. Defensive end Michael Bennett (knee) also sat out Tuesday -- he was not listed on Monday's injury report.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) was limited in practice on Tuesday. Nick Foles will start Thursday as Wentz continues to rehab. Coach Doug Pederson said the young signal-caller is close to being cleared.

"Close. I'm no doctor, no expert," Pederson said. "I'm still leaving it up to the medical team. He's had some great workouts here in the last few days. We'll see."

Here are other injuries we're tracking today:

  1. Are the Panthers finally receiving good news for the injury-riddled offensive line? Daryl Williams and Amini Silatolu, who are both battling knee injuries, practiced in full pads, per multiple reports. Coach Ron Rivera described them as day-to-day.

Second-year wideout Curtis Samuel underwent a procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat and will likely be out this week versus the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

news

Budda Baker plans to attend training camp: 'When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling'

Despite requesting a trade in April, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he plans to attend the team's training camp in July.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries, and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More