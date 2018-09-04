Panthers WR Curtis Samuel likely out vs. Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will likely be without one of its promising weapons from the preseason. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel underwent a procedure to repair an irregular heartbeat, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

He missed the Panthers' past two practices and is not expected to play versus the Cowboys on Sunday.

The second-year slot receiver led the Panthers in receiving yards in preseason wins over the Dolphins and Patriots. Samuels is listed behind Torrey Smith and DJ Moore on the depth chart.

The former second-round pick out of Ohio State caught 15 passes for 115 yards before a broken ankle ended his rookie season.