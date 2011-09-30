Eagles QB Vick, WR Maclin listed as probable vs. 49ers

After a week of uncertainty, it's now likely the Philadelphia Eagles will have two key offensive pieces -- wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and quarterback Michael Vick -- on the field for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I feel ready to go out and play the game that we love to play and do our jobs and try to get a win," Vick said Friday after practice, according to the team's official site. "I feel like I've played through worse. I think the most important thing is to go out and try to play and be conscious of protecting (the hand) but at the same time letting it all go."
It's the most positive news all week for Maclin, who took part in a limited portion of practice on Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3. Reid said Maclin "looked good" during Friday's session.
"I feel good. They monitored me pretty good this week and eased me back into it," Maclin said, according to the team site. "And I got out there and went (Friday), everything felt fine so I'll be playing on Sunday."
Vick will have extra protection for his injury. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported that Vick will have extra padding, made of Kevlar, inside a glove on his non-throwing hand.
Vick doesn't sound concerned.
"It's important to protect the ball each and every week and on each and every down," Vick said. "The hand is something I won't think about. I'll just try to go out and play and try to be effective and play my part."
Cornerback Brandon Hughes (hamstring) and defensive end Juqua Parker (ankle) have both been ruled out.