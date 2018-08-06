Around the NFL

Eagles QB Nick Foles dealing with upper-body soreness

Published: Aug 06, 2018 at 05:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl MVP is dealing with an injury ahead of the team's first preseason game.

Nick Foles sat out of his second straight practice on Monday with what the team termed "upper-body soreness," per Jeff McLane of the Philly Inquirer.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that the soreness is not a recurrence of the elbow issue that bugged Foles last season, nor is it considered anything serious at this point, per sources informed of the QB's condition.

With Carson Wentz progressing toward a Week 1 return, Foles reworked his contract in Philadelphia this offseason to provide insurance in case of a setback to Wentz.

The Eagles are likely taking a cautious approach with their insurance policy, not needing to push Foles early in the preseason. As the veteran showed with his play down the stretch during the Super Bowl run, Foles doesn't need much prep in Doug Pederson's offense if he's needed to open the season under center.

With Wentz likely to sit out most, if not all, of the preseason, if Foles is held out of Thursday's home preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-stringer Nate Sudfeld would get the bulk of the signal-caller reps. The Eagles also have quarterback Joe Callahan on the training camp roster.

