Too much risk for Carson Wentz to play in preseason?

Coach Doug Pederson recently reinforced the Philadelphia Eagles will play it safe with Carson Wentz during training camp.

The team's franchise quarterback continues to work back from a torn ACL and LCL, and he hasn't participated in a lot of team drills during training camp.

Pederson emphasized Friday that Wentz did not suffer a setback and the scaling back to keep Wentz in a controlled environment remains part of the team's plan ahead of the regular season.

And with four preseason games on the schedule, part of the plan could involve not seeing Wentz in action before the games count in the win-loss column.

"I wouldn't be surprised at all if we did not see him in a preseason game," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Sunday during a segment on Inside Training Camp Live. "Why would they? Why risk him? And that's one thing that's been pretty clear here."

The Eagles are covered at the quarterback position with Nick Foles, and can more than afford to give Wentz extra time to work himself back before contact.

Additionally, the Eagles head coach told reporters last week he saw enough of Wentz in team-related drills early in training camp to feel comfortable on the quarterback's progress.

"What I saw -- again, last week, a week ago -- is good enough at this time," Pederson said Friday.

In the meantime, there is apparently no need for panic when it comes to Wentz's participation level in training camp or the four exhibition games.

One thing is for sure, and that is the Eagles won't subject Wentz to unnecessary risk before the start of the regular season.

"He is such a big part of their future," Rapoport said. "It is so important to make sure that he is their quarterback not for the next 10 days, but for the next 10 or 15 years that they're going to make sure to be cautious before putting him out there in harm's way. So, for the preseason, you may see a lot of shots of Carson Wentz watching, and from everyone I've spoken with, that is absolutely fine with them."

The Eagles kick off preseason action Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.