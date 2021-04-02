Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

Published: Apr 02, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart.

He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.

The Eagles announced Friday that Hurts was among a slew of players with new numbers this season. The second-year QB will wear No. 1.

Whether Hurts' numerical preeminence is a deliberate reflection of his newfound status as Philly's top man under center or just a coincidence can be left up to Philadelphia talk radio to debate, or for Hurts to clarify.

This is not Hurts' first time wearing No. 1 under the spotlight. After donning No. 2 at Alabama, Hurts was replaced as the Tide's starting QB by ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who wore No. 13 in college but then No. 1 in the NFL. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma where he wore No. 1 and was a Heisman finalist. After being drafted by Philly in the second round of the 2020 draft, Hurts donned the No. 2 again, as punter ﻿Cameron Johnston﻿, entering his third season with the Eagles, wore No. 1. But Johnston was bounced this offseason and now plays for the Houston Texans, which left No. 1 for the taking. Hurts took it. (Got all that?)

Hurts could well be the most accomplished Eagle to wear No. 1 when things are all said and done; his competition includes Johnston, Tony Franklin, Gary Anderson and ﻿Cody Parkey﻿, all special-teamers.

As for Hurts' No. 2, new Eagles backup quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will wear No. 7 for the first time in his NFL career. Long a No. 5 with the Ravens, Broncos and Jets, Flacco couldn't rock Donovan McNabb's retired number at Lincoln Financial Field, so South Jersey Joe will instead don the number of Eagles greats Ron Jaworski, Mike Vick, Sam Bradford and Sean Landeta.

Related Content

news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team's roster this fall.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
news

Roundup: Colts signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some depth to their secondary, signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht not worried about potential future salary-cap issues

Tampa Bay has kept its core intact this offseason by pushing money into the future with void years. According to GM Jason Licht, the mechanism to kick the salary-cap hits down the road doesn't have the Bucs worried they'll be handcuffed in future seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW