Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

This is not Hurts' first time wearing No. 1 under the spotlight. After donning No. 2 at Alabama, Hurts was replaced as the Tide's starting QB by ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who wore No. 13 in college but then No. 1 in the NFL. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma where he wore No. 1 and was a Heisman finalist. After being drafted by Philly in the second round of the 2020 draft, Hurts donned the No. 2 again, as punter ﻿Cameron Johnston﻿, entering his third season with the Eagles, wore No. 1. But Johnston was bounced this offseason and now plays for the Houston Texans, which left No. 1 for the taking. Hurts took it. (Got all that?)