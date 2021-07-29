Training Camp

Presented By

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'above' trade chatter, focused on earning starting job

Published: Jul 29, 2021 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jalen Hurts has seen and heard a whole lot for having only been in the NFL for one season.

He's the presumptive new starter in Philadelphia following a whirlwind of a rookie year that included a season-long meltdown for the man he was backing up, Carson Wentz﻿, and a late-year insertion into the starting lineup. The latter call was made by a coach who is no longer in town, just as Wentz is no longer an Eagle.

One might see this as Hurts having successfully cleared rough waters for smooth sailing. Not so fast, my friend.

Hurts begins this training camp as QB1, even if new coach Nick Sirianni won't yet name him as such, and he's returned to Philadelphia with the demeanor of a man who's ready to take full control of the offense. He's also changed his jersey number to the more familiar No. 1 he wore in his final year of college at Oklahoma.

"He's done everything possible off the field and during the spring practices to take the reins, and we want to see him do that," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "This is a big year for any player that goes from year one to year two. So we're excited to see that, see his growth, and working with the ones."

Hurts has another reason to attack this training camp with relentless effort: He still needs to prove he's a viable solution at quarterback, starting with the short-term outlook. That outlook could get rattled a bit if the Eagles decide to use some of their recently acquired draft capital to upgrade under center (i.e., moving the three first-round picks requested by the Texans as compensation for Deshaun Watson ).

And even if the Eagles stand pat at quarterback, they still need evidence that Hurts can be the guy in 2021 and beyond. That means it's time for Hurts to buckle down, tune out any outside trade chatter and take control of his future.

"What chatter? There's a lot of chatter that goes on," Hurts said. "I'm above it all. I control what I can. I'm here. That's what I'm doing, going out there and being the quarterback for this team."

Hurts has plenty to accomplish before the NFL's regular season opens in September, including putting coach Sirianni's offense into action. Hurts was afforded the spring to learn the former Colts offensive coordinator's system, but as any football player knows, it's one thing to study the playbook and it's another to execute it consistently at full speed.

Such an endeavor began this week with the start of training camp for the Eagles.

"The rent is due every day," Hurts said. "I truly mean that, and I have that mentality. For a guy like me, I hold myself accountable to go out there and play at a high level every time I touch the field. There's not going to be anybody that holds Jalen to a higher standard than Jalen."

Hurts' number switch evokes memories of his move from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Norman, Oklahoma, for his final year of college ball. He'd done his part as a good teammate at Alabama and stuck around even as the younger ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ took his job, with Hurts hanging around long enough to replace Tagovailoa and lead the Crimson Tide to an unlikely comeback victory in the SEC Championship Game.

Then, he bowed out gracefully and moved to Oklahoma, where he regained his stardom while wearing No. 1 and led the Sooners to a conference title and College Football Playoff berth.

In those couple of years, Hurts displayed maturity and an ability to prepare well enough to succeed when unexpectedly called upon. That, coupled with his athletic abilities is what led the Eagles to spend a second-round pick on him in 2020.

So perhaps they know what to expect from Hurts. Now, he just has to prove them right.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow hopes to play in Bengals preseason games: I'd like to 'feel the rush at least a couple times'

On the comeback trail from a torn ACL, Bengals QB Joe Burrow expressed the desire to play in the preseason a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick "probably" would not play in any of any of Cincinnati's preseason tilts.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement. 
news

Davante Adams wants to be NFL's highest-paid WR, doesn't want to negotiate with Packers during season

Green Bay wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ addressed the media for the first team since reports emerged that he and the club had broken off long-term contract extension negotiations.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE Zach Ertz was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
news

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby likely to command the starting spots on the edge, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib will "be competing" for playing time. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feels pressure to perform at 'high level'

Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Giants QB Daniel Jones faces a make-or-break campaign in the eyes of many and he admits a certain level of pressure falls upon his shoulders.
news

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals prepared to play with or without Larry Fitzgerald: 'The ball is in his court'

We spent the entire offseason waiting for an answer from Larry Fitzgerald and didn't receive one. The Cardinals reported to camp Tuesday still unaware of Fitzgerald's intentions for 2021, but they have a plan for whether or not he plays.
news

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp over journeyman signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW