Eagles QB coach 'pleasantly surprised' with Wentz

"I don't want to say there's anything that surprised me," DeFilippo said Wednesday, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I think there were some things that I thought he would need a little more work with it than he does. He's further along from a seeing-the-field standpoint than I thought he would be. He's further along from a playing speed standpoint than I thought he would be coming from the FCS level. Those are things that I guess you can say I'm pleasantly surprised with, but not shocked."