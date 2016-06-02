Around the NFL

Eagles QB coach 'pleasantly surprised' with Wentz

Published: Jun 02, 2016 at 04:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo has worked with his share of young quarterbacks.

He was a Jets assistant in 2009 when New York drafted Mark Sanchez and spent plenty of time with Derek Carr during the passer's rookie campaign in Oakland. He even coaxed moments of strong play out of Johnny Manziel last season before the former Browns quarterback bloomed into an off-the-field A-bomb.

Now paired with Carson Wentz, DeFilippo says the No. 2 overall pick has surpassed expectations during their first month together.

"I don't want to say there's anything that surprised me," DeFilippo said Wednesday, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I think there were some things that I thought he would need a little more work with it than he does. He's further along from a seeing-the-field standpoint than I thought he would be. He's further along from a playing speed standpoint than I thought he would be coming from the FCS level. Those are things that I guess you can say I'm pleasantly surprised with, but not shocked."

If Wentz hasn't shocked DeFelippo, it's because the coach acknowledged that his pre-draft study of the North Dakota State passer was the most thorough quarterback evaluation he's ever been a part of in the NFL. 

"I think just his overall physicality, his size, the way he can run for a guy that's that big," DeFilippo said. "Obviously his mental makeup and character are off the charts. Those are the things that jumped off to me. You can go out and watch anyone throw a football. But when you can combine the mental part of the game that he has, the physical part of the game he has, and the off-the-field character, it was a no-brainer."

It's entirely possible that Wentz sees meaningful snaps as a rookie, but DeFelippo emphasized that Sam Bradford is viewed inside the building as the Week 1 starter, citing a day-to-day "hierarchy" in quarterback meetings and saying that "everyone operates better when they know where they're at."

We know where they're at today, but that doesn't mean this quarterback duel is over. If Wentz looks like the passer everyone expects him to be, nothing we've seen from Bradford in recent years is about to stop the rookie's ascension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

McCarthy: 'Caged lion' Dak Prescott to throw in Cowboys' 7-on-7 drills Wednesday

The latest Dak Prescott update will add some activity to his workload.

The Cowboys QB will participate in seven-on-seven drills, the first time he's done so since he was sidelined by a shoulder strain earlier this month.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio names Teddy Bridgewater starting QB over Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater -- and not Drew Lock -- will be the Broncos starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season, coach Vic Fangio announced on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to play limited snaps in preseason finale vs. Dolphins

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow will receive limited snaps in the team's preseason finale versus the Dolphins on Sunday. It will be the QB's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season last November.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer names Trevor Lawrence starting QB for Week 1

Trevor Lawrence was named the Jaguars starting quarterback by coach Urban Meyer, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 25

Free-agent acquisition ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is officially back in action after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The Giants announced the TE has passed his physical and will return to practice today.
news

Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

Most expected the Packers to move on from former second-round pick Kevin King this offseason. But, instead, he re-signed with the club this offseason. The 26-year-old said he's using lessons in failure as fuel.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley plans to be 'full-go' for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Ravens are counting on Ronnie Stanley returning to All-Pro form after fracturing his ankle last year. Less than three weeks before the team's Week 1 game, Stanley said he plans to be "full-go" for the season opener.
news

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for fifth- and six-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Cowboys remain biggest show in the sport

Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest spectacle in professional football. With a bird's-eye view, Dan Hanzus recaps the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
news

Vic Fangio believes Broncos have two quarterbacks 'we can go win with'

The Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock QB competition carries on in Denver and head coach Vic Fangio has offered no timetable for when he will make a decision. 
news

Does Lamar Jackson think defenses will figure him out in 2021? 'I strongly doubt it'

When asked if this will be the season in which defenses figure out how to stop him, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson "strongly" offered his doubts. 
news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW