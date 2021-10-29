Around the NFL

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Published: Oct 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles are placing Sanders on injured reserve after the back suffered an ankle injury in Week 7, per a source informed of the situation.

The move knocks Sanders out a minimum of three games. However, Rapoport added that the RB should return soon after he's eligible. The Eagles face the Lions, Chargers and Broncos the next three weeks.

Sanders suffered the ankle injury just 12 snaps into Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He generated 30 yards on six carries and one catch for -3 yards in the limited time on the field.

Sanders' usage has been the cause of much consternation in Philly this season, as coach Nick Sirianni has gone long stretches without getting the back touches. For the season, Sanders has generated 300 yards on 63 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per tote.

With Sanders out at least the next three games, rookie ﻿Kenneth Gainwell﻿ is in line for more touches. Veteran Boston Scott should also play a bigger role moving forward, splitting reps with Gainwell. Philly could also call up Jordan Howard off the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.
news

Packers CB Rasul Douglas 'blessed' after last-second INT to beat former team Cardinals

Packers CB Rasul Douglas hauled in a game-winning interception in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team in which the practice-squad journeyman was with earlier this season. 
news

Kyler Murray on game-ending interception intended for A.J. Green: 'We weren't on the same page and it cost us'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called his interception to Rasul Douglas, which was intended for A.J. Green, a "miscommunication," but head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that the wrong route was run.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Packers' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

When Thursday night began Week 8, there was one undefeated team left in the NFL. When Thursday night concluded, there were none. On the strength of an interception by Packers DB Rasul Douglas of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the end zone, Green Bay defeated Arizona, 24-21, on Thursday. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan (knee) exits early vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ exited in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury and did not return. 
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury: 'We just want to be smart, but he was definitely hurting'

Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins left Thursday's game, was questionable to return, looked like he would be ruled out, but eventually came back in. In all, he played just 14 plays and had two catches for 66 yards in the Cardinals' 24-21 defeat. 
news

Week 8 Thursday night inactives: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals "Thursday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW