Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles officially took a hit on both lines of scrimmage Tuesday as starting right guard Brandon Brooks and starting defensive end Brandon Graham were placed on the injured reserve list, the team announced.

Graham sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and coach Nick Sirianni confirmed he will miss the remainder of the season.

Graham had been a durable presence on Philadelphia's defensive line, missing just one regular-season start in a five-year stretch from 2016-2020.

Brooks sustained a pectoral injury, but per Sirianni, it is not believed to be season-ending. Under IR rules, players on 53-man rosters placed on IR after Sept. 1 can return to action after a minimum three-week absence.

Philadelphia is preparing for its first NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The Cowboys have dealt with losses of their own up front, including injured defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ and suspended offensive tackle La’el Collins.