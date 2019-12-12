Around the NFL

Eagles place Alshon Jeffery (foot) on injured reserve

Published: Dec 12, 2019 at 02:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Alshon Jeffery's season is officially over.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they've placed the receiver on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The move has been expected after Jeffery left Monday night's game against the New York Giants following the non-contact injury. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported that Jeffery's season was over after the wideout heard a "pop" in his foot on Monday.

The foot injury is the latest issue for the soon-to-be 30-year-old receiver, who has played in all 16 games just once in the past five seasons. Jeffery joins fellow Eagles starting wideout DeSean Jackson on IR.

With Jeffery officially shut down, the Eagles are desperately thin at receiver. The team announced it signed wideout Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. The 6-foot-3 Davis had one catch for 11 yards in three games with the Washington Redskins this season.

Carson Wentz's receiver corps looks like preseason-level at the moment. Nelson Agholor continues to deal with a knee injury and missed practice Wednesday. The only healthy receivers on the roster are Greg Ward, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and now Davis. Josh Perkins is listed as a tight end but can also play a hybrid WR role.

With three games left and the division title still within reach, Wentz will have his work cut out for him if defenses take away Zach Ertz and the tight ends.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo exits with ankle injury in first half vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

news

Packers earn NFL-record 787th victory in franchise history, moving past rival Bears for first time

On the strength of Sunday's 28-19 win, the Green Bay Packers have become the NFL's all-time winningest franchise and passed the archrival Chicago Bears for the first time.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) active, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is active, while running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is inactive for today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) left game, ruled out in win vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury and did not return in a 10-9 win overthe Denver Broncos.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, Rapoport reported.

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE