Eagles-Packers tilt highlights Week 11's cold weather

This is one of the first weekends -- especially on the East Coast -- where weather will start significantly impacting the way teams prepare. Could we see much more Eddie Lacy down the stretch? How will Mark Sanchez handle the conditions?
As the climate shifts, this is the time to see how versatile certain players are. It's not exactly the best place for Ryan Mallett to make his season debut, and I'm sure Kansas City isn't going to appreciate such a heavy diet of Marshawn Lynch.
Either way, you better get your hat and gloves ready. Old-school football starts Sunday.