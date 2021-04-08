Around the NFL

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

Published: Apr 08, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Lane Johnson﻿'s ankle injury ended his season prematurely in 2020, and at 30 years old, it's fair to wonder whether it may have given the league a peek into his future.

He might also receive an unavoidable reminder of it at the end of the month.

"They may draft another offensive tackle. They got guys coming for me," Johnson said of the Eagles in a recent interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. ... "That's the name of the game; it's all about competition. Those guys push you, they develop you, and it's just part of the nature of the business."

Johnson knows because he was once in the same position. Drafted fourth overall in 2013, Johnson was initially seen as an eventual successor to left tackle ﻿Jason Peters﻿, but instead found his place on the right side of the line, giving Philadelphia bookend tackles for the majority of the rest of the decade.

With Peters now gone and ﻿Andre Dillard﻿ set to take over at left tackle following a biceps tear that ended his 2020 season before it began, and backup ﻿Jordan Mailata﻿ coming into 2021 with momentum following a campaign in which he appeared in 15 games (10 starts), competition already exists up front. Second-year tackle ﻿Jack Driscoll﻿ also returns after appearing in 11 games (four starts), making for an interesting offensive line group before a potential draft pick even arrives.

Some might see this as discouraging. Not Johnson, who just wants the Eagles to return to contention after a disastrous 2020 season.

"If you're 4-11-1, hey, you better rebuild; you better come up with some kind of phrase, to get better," he said. "As far as where I'm at in my career, I'm at a sense of urgency. I want to hit my prime the next four or five years, and then see where I'm at, finish this out strong.

"I like being around the young guys, I like talking to 'em, I like helping them out with their game. And they motivate me, they push me."

Johnson has his own challenges ahead of him as he travels a path back from ankle surgery. He'll embrace even more by the time training camp arrives, and doesn't plan on going anywhere but up.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
news

Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz headline inaugural class of Bengals Ring of Honor

The two inaugural members of the Bengals Ring of Honor are Paul Brown, Cincinnati's founder, first coach and first general manager, and Hall of Fame offensive lineman ﻿Anthony Munoz﻿.
news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ready to 'put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Kansas City wideout Demarcus Robinson said he expects a more prominent role this season with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ no longer in K.C.
news

Richard Sherman expects to wait until after NFL Draft to land a job

Cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ remains one of the top free agents left on the open market. Along with many of his fellow veterans, the Pro Bowler knows he's in waiting mode at this point in the NFL calendar.
news

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to visit with Jets

The 35-year-old journeyman spent last season with the New England Patriots, starting one game behind Cam Newton. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
news

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Following four seasons in Philadelphia and a forgettable Sunday night showing, Nate Sudfeld is moving on from the Eagles to the 49ers on a one-year contract announced by San Francisco on Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW