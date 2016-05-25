Eagles OC: Don't assume Sam Bradford is No. 1 starter

"No, that's probably not the right impression," Reich said. "I've been around this business a long time as a player and as a coach, and one of the things I've really come to appreciate is it's not a contradiction to say you've got to have order. Because if you don't order it's chaos. So, if you're the head coach you gotta come in and you've gotta establish order. There has to be organization, there has to be order, but the other thing that -- as coaches -- that you've got to establish is a culture of competition.