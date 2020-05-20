Eagles' Miles Sanders 'absolutely' ready for bigger workload

While the offseason consternation in Philadelphia centered around the wide receiver position, few worries were placed on the running back position, where Miles Sanders has little challenge for the lead role entering 2020.

After an injury to Jordan Howard last season thrust Sanders into the starting duties, he led the Eagles in carries during his rookie campaign. In 16 games, the back carried the ball 179 times for 818 yards with three TDs, adding 50 receptions for 509 yards and another three scores.

Sanders told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he "absolutely" sees himself handling a bigger load in 2020.

"I believe that's why they drafted me in the first place," Sanders said. "It was really just a switch, honestly, that turned. All of a sudden, I was a starting running back, and I didn't start at the beginning of the season. So, I just looked at it as an opportunity, and I just attacked it."

Currently, Boston Scott and Corey Clement sit as the two Eagles RBs most likely to cut into Sanders' workload, but both are change-of-pace-type backs. Sanders has a clear path to early-down carries and a bulk of the snaps.