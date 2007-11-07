Eagles lose safety Considine for season with shoulder injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Strong safety Sean Considine will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Considine, who became a starter before the midpoint of last season, was placed on injured reserve. Philadelphia promoted safety Marcus Paschal from the practice squad to take Considine's roster spot.
Quintin Mikell will replace Considine in the starting lineup against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Mikell started five games at free safety when Brian Dawkins was sidelined.
"I could play both. It's just little nuances here or there," Mikell said of switching spots.
Considine had 47 tackles and one interception this season. A fourth-round pick in 2005, he replaced former Pro Bowl selection Michael Lewis after Lewis struggled early last year. Considine also injured the same shoulder his rookie season and finished that year on injured reserve.
In other moves, the Eagles signed safety Erick Harris and defensive end Xzavie Jackson to the practice squad. The New York Jets signed defensive end Marques Murrell off Philadelphia's practice squad.
