Eagles look to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 09:07 AM

Why to watch
Which Eagles team will show up? Which quarterback will play? Do they have any real playoff hopes left? The Patriots are looking to cruise to another division title, with the defense playing better in recent weeks.

Inside story
LeSean "Shady" McCoy will be the key to keeping Tom Brady on the sideline. The Eagles' pass rush off the edge, with that wide 9, is really generating problems for opponents now. The Eagles will need turnovers and big plays from their star corners to pull this off.

