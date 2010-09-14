Eagles, Lions want to avoid 0-2 start

Published: Sep 14, 2010 at 03:43 PM

Shaun Hill will get the start for Detroit.

(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

The storyline
Two teams that suffered painful losses, while watching their young starting quarterbacks go down in the first half of the opener, meet in what could be The Backup Bowl.

Why you should watch
It has been a long time since we've seen Michael Vick under center for 60 snaps, but that's just what we might get here.

Did you know?
Vick has passed for 100 yards and rushed for 100 more in the same game seven times during his career. ... Philadelphia's Trent Cole is tied for third in the NFL with 43 sacks since 2006. ... Lions RB Jahvid Best became the first rookie since 2000 to rush for two touchdowns in his debut. ... Detroit forced four fumbles in a Week 1 loss to Chicago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Following the trade of Von Miller to the Rams on Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 9

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Move The Sticks: Von Miller expectations, top RBs, WRs outside first round and what Saints should do at QB

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW