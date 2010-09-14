Eagles, Lions want to avoid 0-2 start

Shaun Hill will get the start for Detroit.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)
The storyline
Two teams that suffered painful losses, while watching their young starting quarterbacks go down in the first half of the opener, meet in what could be The Backup Bowl.
Why you should watch
It has been a long time since we've seen Michael Vick under center for 60 snaps, but that's just what we might get here.
Did you know?
Vick has passed for 100 yards and rushed for 100 more in the same game seven times during his career. ... Philadelphia's Trent Cole is tied for third in the NFL with 43 sacks since 2006. ... Lions RB Jahvid Best became the first rookie since 2000 to rush for two touchdowns in his debut. ... Detroit forced four fumbles in a Week 1 loss to Chicago.