Eagles likely to be without Mathis, Barbre for weeks

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that Mathis "will be out for an extended period" after an MRI revealed a sprained MCL in his right knee, according to an NFL source.
The injury occurred when running back LeSean McCoy was pushed into the back of the Mathis' legs in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mathis was in considerable pain before being carted to the locker room for an examination.
Mathis will get a second opinion on Wednesday. It's possible the Eagles could opt to place the guard on short-term injured reserve, a move that would sideline him for at least eight weeks.
Mathis isn't the only issue on Philadelphia's line right now. Right tackle Allen Barbre suffered a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss several weeks, a source told McClane. Barbre had been filling in for the suspended Lane Johnson. Andrew Gardner and Dennis Kelly are expected to slide into starting roles in Week 2.
