Around the NFL

Eagles laud Carson Wentz as 'special, special player'

Published: Sep 12, 2016 at 03:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Eagles stunned the NFL last week by trading away veteran passer Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings. It's not a decision Philadelphia's front office regrets.

Since 2010, Bradford has posted just two career games with at least 275 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a 100-plus passer rating, per NJ.com's Joe Giglio.

Eagles rookie Carson Wentz performed that feat in his first NFL start on Sunday, a 29-10 lashing of the Cleveland Browns.

"All I know is he's a great football player and he's a great competitor," Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor told the team's official website. "That's what it comes down to with being poised like that. He understands what the game is going to be. He's going to take some hits and make some great plays and he's ready for that moment."

Wentz remains a work in progress -- especially with some of his mechanics -- but the No. 2 overall pick made plenty of big throws against a wanting Browns secondary, hitting 22-of-37 passes for 278 yards and a pair of scores. His first touchdown lob to receiver Jordan Matthews was a pretty over-the-shoulder toss that hit its target perfectly in the back left corner of the end zone.

"He has a maturity about him that even if it's not crunch time, he's always treating it like it is," Matthews said. "So then when you come out to the game, he goes and plays and it's easy for him. His motto is 'AO1,' Audience of One, so he doesn't let any of the outside stuff affect him. He hones in on what he needs to do and he goes out there and perfects his craft. I really wasn't all the surprised."

Keep in mind that Wentz's first start came against the organization that boldly decided to pass on him in this year's draft -- and spent last week nitpicking his game in the press. Cleveland's players, though, couldn't deny what they saw.

"He's awesome,"Browns wideout Terrelle Pryor told The Plain Dealer. "I'll tell you guys right now, I was just talking with him and a couple people, that kid's going to be a baller. (The Eagles) got one. I just liked his patience, he was great, he did an awesome job. He looked like he'd been there before."

Said Pro BowlBrowns cornerback Joe Haden: "He did a really good job. He was more advanced than I expected him to be. He's a good quarterback. He stands in the pocket, he's able to make all the throws, very patient, and does not take off running all the time. He looks down the field and picks his receiver that he wants to throw to."

The counterpoint is obvious: What does it really mean if Wentz played well against the Browns, a team engaged in an almost cosmic-level rebuild? I'd argue it really doesn't matter who the opponent is. Wentz still has work to do and will be tested by better teams, but, like Dak Prescott in Dallas, he's yet another example of today's young quarterbacks being groomed to play and produce right away. 

Wentz passed his first test, showing off the size, mobility and arm strength today's NFL teams desire at the most important position in sports. So far, so good.

"I think that everyone was kind of doubting us because he was a rookie quarterback, but we knew what we had in the building all along with Carson," said tight end Zach Ertz. "He didn't play like a rookie today by any means. To go out there and start with eight days' notice and to have no turnovers speaks volumes about his play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

The Colts and Packers took home some impressive gifts in the form of huge victories. Here's what we learned from Saturday's Christmas Day doubleheader.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers lore, passing Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history.
news

Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Browns and Packers and the Colts and Cardinals.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time. The Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley heading to reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Bengals

The Ravens have questions at quarterback. Baltimore is placing ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. He will not play against Cincinnati.
news

Rams place LT Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list, activate RB Cam Akers from injured reserve

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ will likely be without his blindside blocker Sunday in Minneapolis. The Rams placed left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, one day before L.A. is slated to take on the Vikings.
news

Ryquell Armstead back on Jaguars active roster after COVID-19 battle, year away from football

﻿Ryquell Armstead﻿ returned to the Jaguars this week when general manager Trent Baalke signed the 25-year-old back Wednesday off the Packers practice squad.
news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Saturday. Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
news

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW