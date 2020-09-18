Around the NFL

Eagles host former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

Published: Sep 18, 2020 at 05:17 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Eagles could be looking to add a former Falcon to its backfield.

Philadelphia hosted free-agent running back Devonta Freeman for a visit, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per the transaction wire.

Freeman, who earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, was released by Atlanta on March 16 after six seasons. He finished the 2019 campaign with 184 carries for 656 rush yards and two touchdowns, as well as 59 receptions for 410 receiving yards and four TDs.

A fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014, Freeman, 28, has been linked to the Seahawks and most recently, Jaguars over the past few months. In July, Freeman hired well-known agent Drew Rosenhaus as his representative after parting ways with former agent Kristin Campbell.

With 3,972 career rush yards, 32 career rush TDs and over 2,000 receiving yards to his name, Freeman would bring a formidable presence to the Eagles, who were without starter Miles Sanders (hamstring) in Week 1. Philly's backfield of Boston Scott and Corey Clement combined for 15 carries and 54 yards in the season-opening loss.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) warms up during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
news

49ers TE George Kittle ruled out for Week 2 vs. Jets

San Francisco announced Friday that tight end George Kittle (knee) will miss Week 2 against the Jets, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out vs. Jags 

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced wideout A.J. Brown is ruled out against the Jaguars as he deals with a knee injury. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

Chris Godwin still in concussion protocol, doubtful for Sunday

Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin is still going through the concussion protocol and is doubtful for Sunday, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game 21-20. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah suffered season-ending torn Achilles in loss to Browns

Tough loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a torn Achilles in their loss to the Browns, coach Zac Taylor confirmed. 
Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

The Buffalo Bills will be without two key defensive pieces in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins., with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) ruled out by coach Sean McDermott. 
A.J. Green struggles in Bengals' loss to Browns
news

A.J. Green struggles in Bengals' loss to Browns

The end of A.J. Green's career might be coming sooner than later. The star wideout struggled big time in the Bengals' loss to the Browns on Thursday night.
Gary Kubiak: Vikings offense 'got ugly there for a few possessions' vs. Packers
news

Gary Kubiak: Vikings offense 'got ugly there for a few possessions' vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings offense got lost at sea for most of the second quarter of the season opener against Green Bay, and by the time Kirk Cousins steered the ship back on course, the game was all but over. 
Baker Mayfield: Browns offense going to 'continue to get better' 
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns offense going to 'continue to get better' 

Baker Mayfield had the Browns offense humming in Thursday's 35-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the third-year quarterback feels that there's still a lot of room for improvement.
Two-headed backfield powers Browns to emphatic win on 'TNF'
news

Two-headed backfield powers Browns to emphatic win on 'TNF'

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt battered the Bengals on Thursday night and made a case for being the top running back tandem in the NFL.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow's prime time debut does not disappoint despite loss
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow's prime time debut does not disappoint despite loss

Despite coming up short in his prime time debut, Bengals QB Joe Burrow managed to make history in a stellar Thursday night performance against the Browns that gave the rest of the football world a peek at how good he might end up being.
What we learned from Browns' victory over Bengals on Thursday night
news

What we learned from Browns' victory over Bengals on Thursday night

Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield were all in on the fun as the Browns got their first win of the season at the expense of Joe Burrow and the rival Cincinnati Bengals. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL