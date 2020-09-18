Eagles host former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

The Eagles could be looking to add a former Falcon to its backfield.

Philadelphia hosted free-agent running back Devonta Freeman for a visit, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per the transaction wire.

Freeman, who earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, was released by Atlanta on March 16 after six seasons. He finished the 2019 campaign with 184 carries for 656 rush yards and two touchdowns, as well as 59 receptions for 410 receiving yards and four TDs.

A fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014, Freeman, 28, has been linked to the Seahawks and most recently, Jaguars over the past few months. In July, Freeman hired well-known agent Drew Rosenhaus as his representative after parting ways with former agent Kristin Campbell.