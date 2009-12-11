Eagles healing just in time, although Westbrook will sit vs. Giants

It's a critical game for the Eagles (8-4) and the Giants (7-5). The Eagles won the first meeting, so a win Sunday would give them a two-game lead over their rivals with three games to go -- plus they would hold the tiebreaker for sweeping the season series. If the Giants win, they will be no more than one game out of first place and could be tied if the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) also lose to the San Diego Chargers. The Giants already have won both of their meetings with the Cowboys.