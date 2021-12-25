Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will have their head coach on the sidelines Sunday.
After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the New York Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and had been staying at a hotel during his quarantine. He told reporters Friday he was feeling "great."
Philadelphia (7-7) is tied for the No. 7 seed in the NFC with three games to play. They face the 4-10 Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 pm. ET on Sunday.