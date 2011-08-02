Eagles' haul gets even bigger: RB Brown, RT Harris, S Page

"Ronnie is an all-around running back with a versatile skill set," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in a statement released by the team. "He can run the ball, catch it, and does very well in pass protection. He'll add some good size to our backfield, and he's a good character guy. We think he'll be a tremendous compliment to LeSean (McCoy) and the other young backs on this team that we really like. You can never have enough good running backs in this league, and we are happy to have Ronnie join us."