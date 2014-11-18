Eagles' Graham: Aaron Rodgers was 'laughing at us'

Jeremy Maclin's claim that the Eaglescouldn't have beaten the winless Raiders on Sunday wasn't even the grimmest anecdote to come out of Philly's 53-20 loss to Green Bay.
Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham told reporters that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers literally laughed the defense off the field.
"Hell, yeah. That (expletive) pissed me off," Graham said, per CSN Philly. "I wanted to get him. But at the end of the day, shoot, he was doing his job. More power to him. I guess we would be laughing if we were sacking him."
Throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 120.3, Rodgers, per the site, "frequently laughed, smirked and snidely enjoyed" the onslaught.
"And he was smirking," cornerback Nolan Carroll said. "He's always been like that. You've seen it many times. He's just one of those guys that jokes on the field."
Unlike Rodgers, Philly's fans found nothing to chuckle at, but Graham offered one ray of hope, saying: "I would love to see him in the playoffs."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.