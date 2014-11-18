Around the NFL

Eagles' Graham: Aaron Rodgers was 'laughing at us'

Published: Nov 18, 2014 at 09:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Jeremy Maclin's claim that the Eaglescouldn't have beaten the winless Raiders on Sunday wasn't even the grimmest anecdote to come out of Philly's 53-20 loss to Green Bay.

Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham told reporters that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers literally laughed the defense off the field.

"Hell, yeah. That (expletive) pissed me off," Graham said, per CSN Philly. "I wanted to get him. But at the end of the day, shoot, he was doing his job. More power to him. I guess we would be laughing if we were sacking him."

Throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 120.3, Rodgers, per the site, "frequently laughed, smirked and snidely enjoyed" the onslaught.

"And he was smirking," cornerback Nolan Carroll said. "He's always been like that. You've seen it many times. He's just one of those guys that jokes on the field."

Unlike Rodgers, Philly's fans found nothing to chuckle at, but Graham offered one ray of hope, saying: "I would love to see him in the playoffs."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams expected to play vs. Bengals

Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport.
news

Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard, fourth-quarter TD run halts Patriots' comeback: 'We're not going to let up'

With a three-point lead and a little over two minutes to play, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor instead ripped of a 67-yard touchdown run to help put the game out of reach and secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots.

news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Colts' win over Patriots on Saturday night

The Indianapolis Colts kept their AFC South hopes alive with a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to play. 
news

Week 15 Saturday night inactives: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night
news

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice 

Minnesota released one of its starting CBs following an altercation during Saturday's practice.
news

Rams activate WR Odell Beckham, RB Darrell Henderson from reserve/COVID list

Several Rams players including Odell Beckham﻿ and Darrell Henderson have been activated from the reserve/COVID list but Joe Noteboom and Robert Rochell were placed on the list on Saturday.
news

Cardinals activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve, place WR DeAndre Hopkins on IR

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is set for his return after being activated from injured reserve while WR DeAndre Hopkins was officially placed on IR.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
news

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Ex-Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ signed with the New York Giants on Friday, lending this Sunday's Cowboys-Giants game an element of revenge within the rivalry. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW