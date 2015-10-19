Eagles, Giants slop up Monday night; Cowboys reap the benefits

In one third-quarter drive Monday night, the entire unsightly NFC East could be summed up. There was the sputtering offense of the Eagles, a little inside football joke because the first Eagles incarnation made fully in Chip Kelly's image doesn't have much of an offense at all and is being led by a quarterback, Sam Bradford, who was hand-selected by Kelly but who seems to be only occasionally capable of throwing accurately. ("He needs to improve," Kelly said of Bradford.) There was the boneheaded mistake by the Giants, this time a running-into-the-kicker penalty that extended the Eagles' drive. And then there was DeMarco Murray, finally freed from Kelly's unfathomable purgatory to run free, in this case for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 24-7 lead. Murray, who spent the early part of the evening shaking his head on the sidelines, finished with 109 rushing yards, his best game by far in Philadelphia.