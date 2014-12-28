Eagles fly over Giants

NOTES: Beckham finished with team highs of 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in only 12 games. He missed the first four with a hamstring injury. The receptions and yards were rookie team records and the TD total tied the franchise rookie mark set by Bill Pascal in 1943. ... Manning finished with 4,410 yards, his fourth 4,000-yard season. He also had 30 TD passes and 14 interceptions. ... Eagles RB LeSean McCoy rushed for 99 yards and had 1,319 this season, making him the first Eagles back to rush for 1,300 yards three times. ... Coughlin and several Giants coaches wore NYPD baseball caps to show their support for two New York City officers killed in the line of duty.