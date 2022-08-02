Eagles first-rounder Jordan Davis turning heads to open camp: 'All eyes are on me'

Philadelphia Eagles first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis is already turning heads in training camp.

With massive size at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, and power, Davis stood out as the Eagles put on shoulder pads for the first time Monday, bulldozing his way through blockers in one-on-one reps and team drills.

The Georgia product knows being a first-round pick provides pressure to improve every practice.

"Of course, every rep is going to be important. All eyes are on me," he said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

When the pads come on during training camps, certain players begin to separate themselves from the pack. On Tuesday, the Eagles will put on full pads. Those are chances for Davis to show out even more.

"My takeaway, you can always get better," he said. "They want me to work bull rush, but I'm trying to add a little bit to my bag and everything. Once I get the things down pat, then I just add the tools to the toolbox, and I'll never run out."

Davis' size and power have impressed more than just reporters and fans.

"He's huge. I ain't never seen a guy like that," linebacker Kyzir White said of Davis. "Definitely I'm glad he's on our side. He's going to make things easier for us."

In four seasons at Georgia, Davis tallied 91 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and added seven sacks. But he's not all power. Davis ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine, making him the third player at 330-plus pounds to run under five seconds.

Joining an Eagles defensive line that boasts Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat, Davis could be the missing piece that makes Philly's front the most physical in the NFL

After Monday's practice, the rookie spent time getting tips from veteran center Jason Kelce.